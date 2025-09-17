The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by Bamidele Akingboye candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the 2024 Ondo State governorship election....

Counsel to Mr Akingboye and the SDP had informed the court of the intention to withdraw the appeal due to the demise of the appellant.

Counsel to the respondents did not object to the withdrawal.

A five-member panel of the apex court led by Justice Iyang Okoro dismissed the appeal.

The Supreme Court also dismissed the appeal filed by the APM and its governorship candidate having been withdrawn by its counsel