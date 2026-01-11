The Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has pledged a total of $1.5 million in cash rewards for Nigeria’s Super Eagles, a victory bonus in the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. Rabiu announced on Saturday via his official X handle, following Nigeria’s 2-0 ...

The Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has pledged a total of $1.5 million in cash rewards for Nigeria’s Super Eagles, a victory bonus in the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Rabiu announced on Saturday via his official X handle, following Nigeria’s 2-0 quarter-final victory over Algeria in Marrakech.

The win secured a semi-final clash with host country Morocco, scheduled for Wednesday at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

“To encourage you, I pledge USD $500,000 to the players upon winning the semi-final, with an additional USD $50,000 for every goal scored,” Rabiu said.

He added that a further $1 million would be awarded if the team were to win the final, along with $100,000 for each goal scored in the final match.

Rabiu commended the Super Eagles for their performance against Algeria, noting their ability to inspire Nigerians at home and abroad.

The quarter-final victory was secured through second-half goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams, extending Nigeria’s unbeaten record in the tournament to five matches.

TVC News previously reported that the semi-final fixtures for the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco have been confirmed following the conclusion of the quarter-final matches on Saturday.

The host country, Morocco, with Egypt, Nigeria, and Senegal emerging as the semi-finalists after a fierce quarter-final battle, which ended late Saturday.

Morocco will take on Nigeria, while Senegal will face Egypt in the two semi-final matches scheduled for Wednesday.