The semi-final fixtures for the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco have been confirmed following the conclusion of the quarter-final matches on Saturday.

The host country, Morocco, with Egypt, Nigeria, and Senegal emerging as the semi-finalists after a fierce quarter-final battle, which ended late Saturday.

Morocco will take on Nigeria, while Senegal will face Egypt in the two semi-final matches scheduled for Wednesday.

The Seven-time AFCON title holder, Egypt, sealed their semi-final spot after edging defending champions Côte d’Ivoire 3–2 in a thrilling encounter.

The victory ended the Elephants’ title defence and set up a semi-final clash with Senegal, a match which will set former Liverpool teammates, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, against each other again since the 2021 AFCON final.

Senegal earlier booked their place with a hard-fought 1–0 win over Mali in a tense West African derby.

Iliman Ndiaye’s first-half strike proved decisive as the Teranga Lions displayed composure to protect their slim advantage.

Morocco continued their title quest with a chilling 2–0 victory over Cameroon in Rabat.

Goals from Brahim Díaz and Ismaël Saibari underlined the Atlas Lions’ attacking quality and defensive balance.

Nigeria carried their dominant form into the semi-finals after defeating Algeria 2–0 in Marrakech.

Victor Osimhen opened the scoring before Akor Adams sealed the win late, setting up a clash with Morocco.

The quarter-final results highlighted fine margins, with pedigree, composure and experience proving decisive.

The semi-finals will be played on Wednesday, with the final scheduled for January 18 in Rabat.

Confirmed semi-final fixtures:

Senegal vs Egypt – Wednesday, January 14

Venue: Grand Stade de Tanger in Tangier, Rabat by 6 pm WAT

Nigeria vs Morocco – Wednesday, January 14

Venue: Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, by 9 pm WAT