All is set for a high-stakes showdown in Uyo as Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Cheetahs of Benin Republic arrive on Saturday ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier scheduled for Tuesday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

The Super Eagles reignited their qualification hopes on Friday with a gritty 2–1 win over Lesotho in Polokwane, thanks to goals from captain William Troost-Ekong and debutant Jerome Akor Adams.

The victory kept Nigeria in contention for the group’s automatic ticket to the World Cup, although Benin retained their three-point lead at the top of Group C after snatching a late winner against Rwanda in Kigali.

Both teams are expected to touch down in Uyo on Saturday afternoon Nigeria via a chartered ValueJet flight from Polokwane, while Benin’s delegation is set to arrive around the same time at the Obong Victor Attah International Airport.

Nigeria, three-time African champions and runners-up at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, must win by at least two clear goals against Benin and hope that South Africa fail to defeat Rwanda in Nelspruit to secure the group’s sole automatic berth for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

The situation evokes memories of past dramatic qualification campaigns. In 2001, Nigeria defied the odds to qualify for the 2002 World Cup after crucial victories over Liberia, Sudan, and Ghana.

A similar story unfolded in 2009, when the Super Eagles snatched a last-gasp qualification after Tunisia fell to Mozambique and Nigeria edged Kenya in Nairobi.

Benin, currently topping the group with 17 points, are led by Franco-German coach Gernot Rohr the same tactician who guided Nigeria to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Egyptian referee Amin Mohamed Omar will officiate Tuesday’s match, with compatriots Mahmoud Abouelregal, Ahmed Tawfik Ali, and Mahmoud Moustafa Elbana serving as assistant officials.

Jason Joseph Damoo from Seychelles will act as referee assessor, Ghana’s Prosper Harrison Addo as match commissioner, and Xolile Vilakati of eSwatini as security officer.