The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, has commended the National Sports Commission (NSC) and Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, for presenting a spectacular opening ceremony at the 22nd National Sports Festival.

Dare, a former Youth and Sports Minister, who was in attendance at the Moshood Abiola Stadium for the opening ceremony praised the NSC leadership under Mallam Shehu Dikko and Hon. Bukola Olopade for delivering a memorable event while speaking with NSC Media Team, He described the ceremony as “a sparkling splendor” that showcased sports and unity.

“The opening ceremony was a sparkling splendor. A combustion of excitement as the stadium was filled up and the beautiful scenes unfolded.

The opening ceremony was attended by high-profile dignitaries, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka, and several serving governors.

Dare attributed the success of the event to the solid preparation and leadership of the NSC, as well as the host governor’s tireless efforts to make the festival a reality.

“Many kudos must go to duo of Shehu Dikko and Bukola Olopade for holding the Sports line firmly and putting on a solid preparation for the athletes and national delivery. But the Boss of them all the host Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for pulling all stops to ensure this became a reality.

He also commended President Bola Tinubu for investing in sports development and promoting national unity. “The final kudos goes to the President His Excellency, Bola Tinubu who sent quality representation and who is building a united Nigeria through investing in sports development.

Dare noted that Ogun State has set a high standard for the 23rd edition of the National Sports Festival, which will be hosted by Enugu State.

The festival has brought together over 12,000 athletes from across the country, promoting national unity and sporting excellence.