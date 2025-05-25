The stage is now set for a thrilling climax to the 2025 President Federation Cup, following the exit of Edo Queens and Ibom Angels in the women’s semi-finals on Saturday.

Nine-time champions Rivers Angels edged a narrow 1-0 victory over Ibom Angels in a hard-fought contest in Aba. Meanwhile, Nasarawa Amazons proved too strong for Edo Queens, recording a comfortable 2-0 win in Ayingba to book their place in the final.

The women’s final will now see Rivers Angels clash with Nasarawa Amazons of Lafia, the 2005 and 2019 champions, in what promises to be a heavyweight showdown between two of the tournament’s most accomplished sides.

In the men’s competition, Abakaliki FC of Ebonyi State sealed their place in the final after a goalless draw with Ikorodu City of Lagos, eventually triumphing 5-4 in a tense penalty shootout. They will now face Kwara United, who overcame Rangers International of Enugu 1-0.

Semi-Final Results – Women

Rivers Angels (Rivers) 1–0 Ibom Angels (Akwa Ibom)

Edo Queens (Edo) 0–2 Nasarawa Amazons (Nasarawa)

Semi-Final Results – Men

Abakaliki FC (Ebonyi) 0–0 Ikorodu City (Lagos) – Abakaliki FC won 5–4 on penalties

Kwara United (Kwara) 1–0 Rangers Int’l (Enugu)

Final Fixtures

Women’s Final: Rivers Angels vs Nasarawa Amazons

Men’s Final: Abakaliki FC vs Kwara United

All eyes will now turn to the finals, where history, glory, and silverware await.