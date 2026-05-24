The Progressive Speakers Forum of Nigeria has congratulated two of its members for securing the governorship and senate tickets, as well as all other members who obtained return tickets as APC flag bearers in the forthcoming 2027 general election. The Chairman of the Forum, who is also the Speaker of…...

The Progressive Speakers Forum of Nigeria has congratulated two of its members for securing the governorship and senate tickets, as well as all other members who obtained return tickets as APC flag bearers in the forthcoming 2027 general election.

The Chairman of the Forum, who is also the Speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin, extended heartfelt congratulations in a press statement he duly signed and made available to newsmen.

He said the Speaker of Katsina State, Rt. Hon. Nasir Yahaya Daura, who was elected as the APC Senatorial candidate for Daura Zone, and the Kwara state Speaker, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dalladi Salihu, who secured the governorship ticket in the just‑concluded APC primary election, have made the forum proud of their landmark political achievements.

Hon. Dangyatin also stated that the forum is equally proud of all its members who received return tickets for another round of the general election, describing the development as a symbol of the positive contribution of forum members in promoting democracy and good governance in Nigeria.

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The speaker further stated that forum members will continue to promote the exemplary leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and also ensure his return for a second term.

He added, “Not only will we work for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re‑election, but we will also jointly work to ensure that all APC candidates win their elections at all levels in order to achieve sustainable democracy and growth in Nigeria.

“For our members, we believe that the philosophy of our forum and party remains a guiding principle to them, and as they excel in promoting the rule of law, transparency and public accountability—which has earned them public confidence, I believe they will find it easy to win their elections.”

He then called on all Nigerians to continue supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” reforms, as well as the exemplary leadership of APC governors and other elected leaders under the party, and not to allow it to stop in order to achieve a greater Nigeria.