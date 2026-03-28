Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his 74th birthday, commending his leadership and reform-driven administration. In a congratulatory statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, on Saturday, the Speaker described…...

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his 74th birthday, commending his leadership and reform-driven administration.

In a congratulatory statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, on Saturday, the Speaker described Tinubu as a pro-democracy advocate, freedom fighter, and seasoned political strategist who has played a significant role in shaping Nigeria’s democratic journey.

Abbas noted that the President’s longstanding experience in both the private and public sectors has reflected in his governance, which he said is driving key reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The statement reads: “The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D., GCON, has eulogised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, who celebrates his 74th birthday on Sunday.

“Speaker Abbas, in his congratulatory message, paid glowing tributes to President Tinubu, describing him as a pro-democracy hero, freedom fighter, philanthropist, public administrator, political strategist, and “builder of people across divides.”

“While noting that President Tinubu paid his dues on his political journey, the Speaker said the President has continued to build a great network of progressive Nigerians whose mission and vision is to create a country that the citizens are proud of.

“A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, said the Speaker noted that the experiences President Tinubu garnered across the private and public sectors reflect in his stewardship of the country, leading to his sterling performance in office.

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“Under the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration, Speaker Abbas said Nigeria is recording far-reaching reforms and realignment of its resources for the betterment of the people and for generations to come.

“The Speaker added that when President Tinubu assumed office, he confronted the challenges facing the country head-on with unprecedented courage, taking tough decisions, which have since started yielding fruitful results and taken Nigeria to the path of growth and development.

“Speaker Abbas had acknowledged the Tinubu administration’s transformation of the country in his remark at the APC National Convention on Friday night when he said, “Today, the foundations are being reset. Revenues to states have improved. Transparency has increased. Infrastructure is advancing. Security coordination is strengthening. These are not isolated steps. They are part of a clear direction.”

“The Speaker also noted how President Tinubu’s leadership has made the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) the most popular political party in the nation’s history.

“He urged Nigerians to pray for President Tinubu, saying citizens across political, religious, and ethnic divides stand to benefit from the current administration.

“Speaker Abbas wished President Tinubu longevity and vitality, with the courage to carry on with the repositioning of Nigeria beyond 2027.

“He prayed to Allah (SWT) to grant the President the wisdom, grace, and grit to steer the wheel of Nigeria towards propriety, peace, and unity.”