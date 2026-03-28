The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on occasion of his 74th birthday, hailing his leadership as transformative for Nigeria’s destiny. In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker, Levinus Nwabughiogu, on Saturday, March 28, Kalu…...

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on occasion of his 74th birthday, hailing his leadership as transformative for Nigeria’s destiny.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker, Levinus Nwabughiogu, on Saturday, March 28, Kalu described Tinubu’s tenure as “visionary,” commending his bold initiatives aimed at driving economic growth and national development.

He noted that policies under the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda have created lasting impacts for citizens and future generations.

“His Excellency, as you celebrate another year of life, I acknowledge your dedication to public service. I celebrate not just your life, but the impact your administration has had on our country. Your visionary leadership has shaped our nation’s destiny,” Kalu said.

The Deputy Speaker also reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the President’s agenda, pledging to work collaboratively towards building a “prosperous and more united Nigeria.”

He concluded by wishing President Tinubu many more years of good health, wisdom, and guidance.