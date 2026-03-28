Comedian Oluwaseyitan Aletile, popularly known as Seyi Law, has extolled President Bola Tinubu, describing him as a catalyst for significant economic and political transformation in Nigeria. Speaking from the podium at Eagle Square on Saturday, popular entertainer Seyi Law lauded President Tinubu’s administration for its cross-sectoral economic and administrative progress during…...

Comedian Oluwaseyitan Aletile, popularly known as Seyi Law, has extolled President Bola Tinubu, describing him as a catalyst for significant economic and political transformation in Nigeria.

Speaking from the podium at Eagle Square on Saturday, popular entertainer Seyi Law lauded President Tinubu’s administration for its cross-sectoral economic and administrative progress during the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Congress.

Seyi Law expressed that the President deserves praise from Nigerians, citing significant growth in the foreign reserves, the removal of the fuel subsidy, the floating and unification of the FX market, and the successful launch of the student loan scheme.

The comedian argued that the administration’s “boldest” move against systemic corruption was the immediate termination of the fuel subsidy regime on inauguration day, noting that the move rescued the economy from Nigeria’s financial buffers.

Seyi Law said, “Nigeria was introduced, and I said to myself if I were to introduced Mr President how would I do it and I just said that this is a man that I’m willing to stake everything for because he is the man that brought Nigeria back from the brink of economy collapse when our net foreign reserve stood at barely 1 billion dollar but today we celebrate a net foreign reserve that is about 40billion dollar and a gross foreign reserve that is about 50.7billion US dollar.

“I think Mr President deserve a round of applause. Ladies and gentlemen, corruption doesn’t just roll away; you tackle it systematically. And today I’m proud to say on the first day of his inauguration, he systematically tackled corruption by stopping the fuel subsidy regime. I think he deserves a round of applause.”

He added, “Ladies and gentlemen, he didn’t stop there; he looked at the nation, and our foreign exchange was eating deep into the nation, and he floated the foreign exchange. Ladies and gentlemen, the black market and the real market have been unified.

“He is the man that understood education and that is why he said that the 4 year term will be 4 years and today with the agreement between ASUU and the federal government i can tell you boldly that this is the only administration that has the shortest strike ever with just 9days strike and today ladies and gentlemen, our student in the universities receive NELFUND loan. Almost 1 million students are already benefitting, and they are receiving a 20,000 naira monthly stipend.”

Seyi Law highlighted a significant shift toward vocational training, emphasising that the establishment of tuition-free technical colleges across Nigeria is a standout feature of this policy, which is a financial incentive for students.

He said, “Today, ladies and gentlemen in education, Mr President has built several technical colleges across the nation, tuition-free for all the students; hence, students from federal technical colleges are receiving salaries up to the fee of 45,000 naira.”

The Comedian also cited the massive expansion of Nigeria’s road network, linking major economic hubs through what he described as an “ambitious super highway” project.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is the president who decided that this nation will continue to thrive and is staking up giant infrastructural development. Today we are talking about the Lagos-Calabar costal highway of about 700km roads, we are talking about the 1000km Sokoto-badagry highway, we are talking about the repair and rehabilitation of the Sagamu- IJebu Ode- Ore highway. We are talking about the Ebonyi-Calabar Abuja super highway, we are talking about the Benin-Asaba rehabilitation. We are talking about the Iwo road to Ilesa to Akure super highway,” Seyi Law noted.