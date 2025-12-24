The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has congratulated Christians as they celebrate Christmas, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ. In a congratulatory, the Speaker urged Christians to use the occasion to pray to God for a new dawn in Nigeria, as the nation is seeking divin...

In a congratulatory, the Speaker urged Christians to use the occasion to pray to God for a new dawn in Nigeria, as the nation is seeking divine intervention on its socio-economic, political, and security issues.

He called for a national rebirth collectively achieved by Christians, Muslims, and adherents of other religions.

The Speaker noted that the birth and the life of Jesus Christ signified humility, holiness, courage, passion, humanity, and worship to God while urging Christians to imbibe his virtues.

The Speaker wishes Christians happy celebrations and called for moderation and charity during the Yuletide season.