Convener of the RevolutionNow protest Omoyele Sowore, has filed a fundamental right enforcement suit against the Department of State Services , Meta (owners of Facebook), and X Corp. (formerly Twitter) at the Federal High Court in Abuja, challenging what he described as unconstitutional censorship of his social media accounts.

In a suit Mr Sowore is asking the court to restrain the DSS from directing global social media platforms to delete his posts, including one in which he referred to President Bola Tinubu as a criminal.

The suit is challenging the alleged unconstitutional censorship initiated by the DSS against Mr Sowore’s accounts maintained with Meta and X

Mr Sowore argued that censorship of political criticism was alien to democracy, citing Section 39 of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of expression.