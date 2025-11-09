The incumbent governor of Anambra State and the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in the gubernatorial election, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, is leading other candidates as the Independent National Electoral Commission continues uploading results of Saturday’s election on the INEC Results...

The incumbent governor of Anambra State and the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in the gubernatorial election, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, is leading other candidates as the Independent National Electoral Commission continues uploading results of Saturday’s election on the INEC Results Viewing Portal.

As seen by TVC as of time of filing this report, INEC had uploaded over 99.39 per cent of election results on its IREV portal, amid widespread vote-buying controversy and electoral malpractice claims on social media.

According to INEC, 2,802,790 registered voters were eligible to participate in the poll, including 140,370 newly registered voters across 326 wards.

Anambra State has 21 LGAs, divided into Anambra North, Central, and South.

The Saturday election recorded low voters turnout despite the early distribution and arrival of election materials across all polling units in the state, despite the massive Permanent Voter Cards collection recorded ahead of the election.

APGA leads race

A review of results across several LGAs showed that APGA was leading in most polling units uploaded so far with the candidate of the APC, Ukachukwu, following with a very wide margin.

In Ekwusigo LGA, both parties dominated results in at least 17 polling units across three wards.

At Obi Nza Square Polling Unit, APGA polled 212 votes, while APC got 13. In Ezeokpo Central School I, APGA had 169 votes to APC’s 12, and in Nza Central School II, APGA scored 231 against APC’s 18. In the 17 polling units, APGA led with 1,548 votes, while APC trailed with 599.

A similar pattern was recorded in Njikoka LGA, where APGA polled 3,452 votes across three wards, while APC had 666.

In Aguata LGA, APGA dominated polling units across Umuchu II, Uga I, Ikenga, Isuofia, and Oraeri wards. The party secured 165 votes at Ozalla/Akukwa PU, 285 at Umugama Hall, and 302 at Ihuowele Hall, while APC’s votes ranged between 5 and 30 in most units.

In Ogbaru LGA (Ward 16), APGA maintained its momentum with 61 votes at Okpoko IV, 103 at Umuobom Hall II, and 144 at Umuobom Hall VIII, compared to APC’s 6, 4, and 9, respectively.

Onitsha North and South LGAs reflected a similar trend. In Onitsha South, APGA led with 1,548 votes across three wards, while APC recorded 599. In Onitsha North, APGA polled 103 votes at Inland Town IV and 157 at Inland Town V, while APC managed 13 and 27 respectively.

Oyi LGA also showed APGA leading with 190 votes at Umuokweanya Hall PU and 135 at Eke Olise Central School PU, while APC followed with 42 and 48 votes.

In Ayamelum LGA, APGA recorded 35 votes at Akojo Village Square III and 45 at F/S Village Square II, ahead of APC’s 8 and 30.

Across Orumba South LGA, APGA extended its lead, winning 547 votes in Umuchukwu Ward 09, 532 in Ogbunka II, and 707 in Nawfija Ward 08, while APC scored 87, 74, and 123 respectively.

In Anaocha LGA, Governor Soludo of APGA led with 2,419 votes, while the APC candidate, Nicholas Ukachukwu, polled 724 votes from the three wards uploaded as of press time.

Overall, early results from across the state indicate a clear two-horse race between APGA and APC, with APGA maintaining a wide margin.