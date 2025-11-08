The incumbent Governor of Anambra State and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has raised concerns over an alleged plot to manipulate the results of the ongoing governorship election in the State. Speaking to journalists after casting his vote...

Speaking to journalists after casting his vote, Soludo claimed that intelligence available to his team suggested plans by some individuals to tamper with results during the collation process.

“The only thing we hear that is actually a concern, and we hope won’t happen, is that one party (he laughs) has written results to swap during the collation process,”

he said.

Soludo further alleged that the plot involved attempts to influence officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to delay the electronic upload of results to create room for manipulation.

“We hear they have even had meetings with INEC not to upload the results so that they can have the opportunity to manipulate the results,”

he added.

Despite his concerns, the governor expressed confidence in the electoral process, stating that his supporters were fully prepared to protect their votes across all levels of collation.

“Our people are vigilant, organised and united. We will follow the process from the polling unit to collation at the ward, and from the ward to local governments and to the state.

Once the system works, we do not doubt that we are going to win the 21 local governments,”

Soludo said.

The Anambra governor is contesting against 15 other candidates in what observers have described as a closely fought race.

The candidates include Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu (APC), Sir Paul Chukwuma (YPP), Mr John Nwosu (ADC), Dr George Moghalu (LP), Oti Echezona (APM), and Chief Jeff Nweke (AA). Others are Charles Onyeze (Accord), Geoffrey Onyejegbu (NNPP), Jude Ezenwafor (PDP), Chukwududem Nweke (APP), Jerry Okeke (BP), Martin Ugwoji (ZLP), and Vincent Chukwurah (SDP).

The two female governorship candidates are Chioma Ifemeludike (AAC) and Ndidi Olieh (NRM).

According to INEC, a total of 2,802,790 registered voters are expected to cast their votes across 5,718 polling units spread across the 21 local government areas of the state.