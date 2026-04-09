The Defence Headquarters has confirmed that terrorists and soldiers were killed during a coordinated terrorist attack on the 29 Task Force Brigade Headquarters in Benisheikh, Borno State. In a Thursday statement signed by Major General Michael Onoja, the Director of Defence Media Operations, the terrorists attacked at approximately 12:30 am…...

The Defence Headquarters has confirmed that terrorists and soldiers were killed during a coordinated terrorist attack on the 29 Task Force Brigade Headquarters in Benisheikh, Borno State.

In a Thursday statement signed by Major General Michael Onoja, the Director of Defence Media Operations, the terrorists attacked at approximately 12:30 am on April 9, 2026, as insurgents attempted to breach the defensive perimeter of the 29 Task Force Brigade.

According to the statement, the DHQ did not confirm or dismiss a viral claim that the Commander of the 29 Brigade, Brigadier General Oseni Braimah, was among those killed in the incident.

The statement reads, “In continuation of the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s (AFN) counter terrorism efforts, troops of the 29 Task Force Brigade in Operation HADIN KAI came under a coordinated terrorist attack on their location at the Brigade Headquarters in Benisheikh, Borno State.

“The attack occurred at approximately 0030hrs (12:30 am) on Thursday, 9 April 2026, as insurgents attempted to breach the defensive perimeter of the military installation. However, the troops, led by the Commander 29 Brigade, Brigadier General Oseni Braimah, responded with exceptional courage, professionalism, and superior firepower.”

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The statement further revealed that the troops, in a well-coordinated counteraction, decisively engaged the insurgents, forcing them to retreat and abandon their mission.

The statement added, “In a well-coordinated counteraction, the insurgents were decisively engaged and forced to retreat in disarray, abandoning their mission and leaving behind traces of their failed assault.

“This attack is a clear indication of the desperation of terrorist elements who, having suffered significant losses in recent operations, continue to resort to futile and ill-fated offensives against well-defended military positions.

“The swift and decisive response by troops underscores the high level of combat readiness, resilience, and operational effectiveness of Operation HADIN KAI in safeguarding critical locations and maintaining pressure on terrorist groups across the North-East theatre. Regrettably, the encounter resulted in the loss of a few brave and gallant soldiers who paid the supreme price in the line of duty.”

The DHQ said that clearance operations are ongoing to track and neutralise fleeing insurgents, as well as to deny them any opportunity to regroup.

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The Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, commended the troops, honouring their heroism, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to the defence of the nation.

Oluyede expressed that the courage of the departed will forever remain a source of pride and inspiration to the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the entire nation, and extended deepest condolences to their families and loved ones.

The DHQ further disclosed that details of the late soldiers will be publicised after formally notifying families of the victims.

The statement further reads, “In line with established military tradition and respect for the fallen, the general public and media are kindly requested to allow the Armed Forces to formally notify the next of kin before the release of further details.

“The public is also urged to disregard misinformation, sensational reports, and unverified content circulating across social media platforms, as these undermine ongoing operations and national security efforts.”

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The Chief of Defence Staff commends the bravery, discipline, and steadfastness of the troops, whose sacrifices continue to ensure the safety, stability, and sovereignty of Nigeria.