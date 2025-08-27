A soldier of the Nigerian Army has been shot dead by a mobile police inspector during an operation to intercept a truck allegedly transporting solid minerals from an illegal mining site in Futuk, Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State....

A soldier of the Nigerian Army has been shot dead by a mobile police inspector during an operation to intercept a truck allegedly transporting solid minerals from an illegal mining site in Futuk, Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The incident occurred on Monday, 25 August, at about 7:50 p.m. when troops of the 33 Artillery Brigade stopped a truck with registration number Gombe 676 BLG at a checkpoint in Futuk village.

According to sources, the truck driver initially refused to stop, prompting the Guard Commander, Master Warrant Officer (MWO) Ali Haruna, to pursue the vehicle with his men until it was intercepted. On halting the truck, a mobile police officer, identified as Inspector Yusuf Ibrahim, allegedly disembarked and opened fire on the Guard Commander, hitting him in the stomach.

The soldiers quickly subdued the policeman and rushed the injured officer to the Gombe Specialist Hospital, where he later died from the gunshot wound. The truck driver reportedly fled the scene during the chaos.

Preliminary findings suggest the truck was loaded with solid minerals suspected to have been illegally extracted from Yalo community in Alkaleri. The police inspector was believed to have been on an illegal escort duty for the vehicle.

“The refusal of the truck to stop, the decision of a trained officer to fire on soldiers, and the driver’s escape remain highly suspicious. Investigations are ongoing to unravel the circumstances,” a source said.

Security sources described the incident as further evidence of troubling involvement of personnel in illegal mining operations, warning of the need for urgent independent investigations into systemic compromises.

Meanwhile, Bauchi State Commissioner of Police has met with the Commander of the 33 Artillery Brigade, Brig.-Gen. U.J. Simon, to calm tensions and ensure the case is handled appropriately.

The remains of the slain officer have been deposited at the hospital morgue, while the suspect, Inspector Ibrahim, remains in army custody. The intercepted truck has been impounded for further investigation.