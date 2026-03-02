Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army, repelled coordinated attacks by suspected ISWAP terrorists on the Forward Operating Bases in Mayanti, Gajigana and Gajiram in Borno State between February 28 and March 1, 2026. In a statement signed by the Media I...

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army, repelled coordinated attacks by suspected ISWAP terrorists on the Forward Operating Bases in Mayanti, Gajigana and Gajiram in Borno State between February 28 and March 1, 2026.

In a statement signed by the Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, a military officer, lost his life during the operation, as troops successfully foiled the attacks, and retained control of all positions.

According to the statement, FOB Mayanti came under heavy attack on February 28, adding that troops repelled the assault and later recovered five bodies of the attackers.

The statement disclosed that troops during the attack recovered several assault rifles, explosive devices, poisoned arrow and ammunition.

The statement reads, “The failed assaults, launched between the late hours of 28 February and early hours of 1 March 2026, underscore the growing desperation of terrorist elements under sustained pressure on their enclaves, logistics corridors and leadership structures.

“While the attack on Gajigana was successfully thwarted, troops maintaining full control of their position, the encounters at Mayanti and Gajiram resulted in significant terrorist casualties and the recovery of substantial combat equipment. OPHK’s sustained offensive posture continues to deny terrorists freedom of action, forcing them into disorderly retreats with heavy losses.

“On 28 February 2026, FOB Mayanti came under heavy attack by a large number of terrorists. Gallant troops held firm despite intense enemy fire, as reinforcements fought through ambush and IED threats to rout the attackers.”

The statement added, “Exploitation confirmed five terrorist corpses and the recovery of three PKT automatic anti-aircraft guns, two RPG-7 tubes, four AK-47 rifles, two FN rifles, three RPG bombs and large quantities of 7.62mm ammunition, with blood trails indicating additional casualties.

“Sadly, an officer paid the supreme price. Similarly, at about 0115 hours on 1 March 2026, terrorists armed with PKT guns, RPGs and armed drones attacked FOB Gajiram but were repelled by determined troops supported by air assets.

“Three terrorist bodies were recovered along the withdrawal route, alongside four AK-47 rifles, five anti-tank bombs, three locally fabricated mortar bombs, one armed drone, six fully loaded 7.62mm NATO magazines, barbed wire cutters, specialised ammunition, poisoned arrows and other items abandoned in flight, while one wounded soldier was airlifted by a Nigerian Army Aviation helicopter for advanced medical care.”

In related offensive actions under Sector 2, troops engaged terrorists at Kayawa Village, forcing them to flee and abandon a tricycle, 3 motorcycles and five bicycles.

Troops destroyed identified life-support structures, arrested two confessed ISWAP logistics suppliers and recovered drugs and medical consumables used for treating wounded terrorists.

The statement further disclosed that during an ambush around Bulturam Corner and Dadingel in Gujba LGA, troops neutralised two terrorists and recovered two AK-47 rifles, four AK-47 magazines, a bicycle and other sundry items.

All locations remain firmly under the military’s control, and the scale of recoveries and confirmed enemy losses further underscores the degrading combat capacity of ISWAP elements.