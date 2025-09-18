A Katsina State High Court has sentenced Rabiu Musa Matazu, a senior official of the Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority (SRRBDA), to five years in prison for misappropriating agency funds. Judge Abbas Bawule handed down the sentence, according to a statement released Wednesday by the Inde...

A Katsina State High Court has sentenced Rabiu Musa Matazu, a senior official of the Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority (SRRBDA), to five years in prison for misappropriating agency funds.

Judge Abbas Bawule handed down the sentence, according to a statement released Wednesday by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Matazu was found guilty on all four charges of criminal breach of trust and abuse of office.

The court heard that in October 2014, he unlawfully took N305,000 from rent proceeds collected from the agency’s property and used the money for personal purposes.

This act violated Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act of 2000.

The judge sentenced Matazu to six months imprisonment or a N20,000 fine each for the first three counts. For the fourth count, he received five years imprisonment without an option of fine. All sentences will run concurrently.

The statement did not specify when Matazu was arraigned or when the court delivered its verdict, but the case number (KTH/7C/2022) suggests he was charged in 2022.

At trial, Matazu pleaded not guilty, leading to a three-year legal process.

Prosecutor Ibrahim Garba presented evidence that Matazu received N305,000 from his subordinate, Lawal Dan Sarki, intended as rent for SRRBDA property in Katsina State but diverted the funds for his own use.

Judge Bawule’s verdict confirmed Matazu’s guilt on all counts.

The ICPC emphasized that the conviction underscores its commitment to holding public officials accountable and deterring the misuse of public office for personal enrichment.

Meanwhile, other abuse of office cases remain active. In January 2025, Abubakar Sambo, Director of Finance at the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), was re-arraigned in Abuja for allegedly diverting N1.84 billion without approval.

In February 2025, the ICPC also announced the arrest of Adam Yusuf, Deputy Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps in Kogi State, over allegations of diverting more than N3 billion in public funds.