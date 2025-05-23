The Board Chairman of Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority, Bello Yahaya Wurno has emphasized the need for team work and effective synergy among all stakeholders to ensure attainment of desire objective of the organization.

The Chairman was speaking during his first familiarization visit to the Authority’s Headquarters in Sokoto where he said the leadership of the organization are working towards attaining the food security mandate of President Bola Tinubu.

He said Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority is making appreciable of progress with the assumption not Abubakar Malami as the head and this will facilitate attainment of the set out goals.

He said management decision to ensure compliance with effective and efficient service delivery couple with the support of Sokoto state Governor Ahmed Aliyu and and other stakeholders in the region has helped the RIMA River Basin to work in the direction of ensuring the attainment of food sufficiency.

On his part, the Managing Director explained that since their formal assumption of office, a number of activities have been carried out including: staff movement, restoration of water and electricity services, establishment of four adhoc committees and site visits to Rima River downstream areas in Argungu and Birnin Kebbi among others.

He said the Authority is facing challenges of obsolete equipment, inadequate staff, dilapidated structures and low staff productivity that needed to be addressed for effective service delivery

Mr. Malami said the realization of presidential declaration of emergency on food security lies majorly on the 12 River Basin Authorities across the Country.