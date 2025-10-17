A high-powered delegation from the State of the African Diaspora (SOAD), led by its Prime Minister, Dr. Louis-Georges Tin, paid a courtesy visit to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, October 16, 2025. During the visit, SOAD expressed readiness to partner...

A high-powered delegation from the State of the African Diaspora (SOAD), led by its Prime Minister, Dr. Louis-Georges Tin, paid a courtesy visit to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

During the visit, SOAD expressed readiness to partner with NiDCOM to boost the collaboration in diaspora engagement, investment promotion, and heritage reconnection initiatives aimed at strenghtening Pan-African development and unity.

In a statement by the Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, NiDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the visit was described as a major step toward building enduring institutional ties that promotes the collective aspirations of Africans locally and in the diaspora.

SOAD Chief lauded the leadership of Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM.

He applauded her commitment to mobilising and empowering Nigerians in the diaspora for national growth.

He stated that the visit was aimed at building institutional bridges of cooperation between SOAD and NiDCOM to advance Pan-African solidarity, economic collaboration, and diaspora inclusion across the continent and beyond.

“We are impressed by the remarkable work NiDCOM is doing in giving the Nigerian diaspora a strong institutional voice. The State of the African Diaspora is eager to explore areas where we can align efforts — from investment promotion to cultural exchange and diaspora reintegration,” Tin said.

Reacting for the NiDCOM Chairman, Engr. Sule Yakubu Bassi, Secretary to the Commission, received the delegation and described the visit as “timely and strategic”.

He reiterated NiDCOM’s readiness to partner with SOAD in key areas such as diaspora data mapping, youth engagement, skills transfer, investment facilitation, and the promotion of African heritage and identity.

“The African diaspora is one of the continent’s greatest assets. Strengthening partnerships like this will help us tell our stories better, harness our potentials, and create tangible impact for our people,” Bassi stated.