Singer Sean Kingston has been sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison for his role in a $1 million wire fra¥d scheme.

On August 15, Kingston, born Kisean Paul Anderson, received a 42-month sentence in Southern Florida and was placed in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service, according to court documents.

His mother, Janice Turner, was sentenced three weeks earlier to five years in prison for her involvement in the same case. Turner’s legal team has filed an appeal. In March, a jury found Kingston, 35, and Turner, 62, guilty on all counts after a five-day trial.

The pair were convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fra¥d and four counts of wire fra¥d. Both still face separate state-level charges in Florida after Kingston’s home was raided by a SWAT team in May 2024. Kingston rose to fame with hits like Beautiful Girls, Fir£ B¥rning, Take You There, and his 2010 collaboration Eenie Meenie with Justin Bieber.