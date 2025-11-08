Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shi’ites, marched through the streets of Kano on Saturday to protest against reported plans by the United States to launch military action in Nigeria. This week, US defence officials noted that the military has drawn up air and g...

This week, US defence officials noted that the military has drawn up air and ground strike plans on Nigeria as part of President Donald Trump’s orders to prepare to intervene and “protect Christians from attack by Islamic militants”.

Trump warned that the US would enter Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” to protect the Christian population if the government “continued to ignore the attacks”.

Clad in flowing jilbābs, scores of men and women marched through Kano’s major streets, waving Nigerian flags while dragging the American flag along the ground. Many carried placards and banners, and some hoisted effigies of the U.S. president.

The demonstrators dismissed President Trump’s claim that Christians were under attack in Nigeria, accusing the United States of using the narrative as a cover to pursue control over the nation’s natural resources.