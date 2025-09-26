A coordinated security operation in Kwara State has led to the successful rescue of seven kidnap victims from a forest near Owa-Onire, following a violent confrontation with their abductors. The operation, conducted on Wednesday, September 24, involved a combined team of police operatives, vigilante...

A coordinated security operation in Kwara State has led to the successful rescue of seven kidnap victims from a forest near Owa-Onire, following a violent confrontation with their abductors.

The operation, conducted on Wednesday, September 24, involved a combined team of police operatives, vigilante members, and a security task force linked to the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

The rescue effort was part of an intensified crackdown on kidnappers across the state.

According to a statement released on Thursday, September 25, by the spokesperson of the Kwara State Police Command, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, the joint team penetrated the forest after days of search-and-rescue missions triggered by recent abduction cases.

“During the operation, security operatives encountered armed resistance from the kidnappers, leading to a fierce gun duel.

The criminals were forced to abandon their hostages and escape deeper into the forest, while all seven victims were safely rescued.

During the encounter, one vigilante personnel sustained gunshot injury, (but) he is responding to treatment,”

she stated.

Those rescued include three individuals from Oko Community: 23-year-old Khadijat Adam, 24-year-old Miriam Mamud, and 17-year-old Mumini Ahmed.

Others are 44-year-old Hamadu Haruna of Ajase-Ipo; Afusatu Alhaji Ladan and her nine-month-old son, Usman Ladan, from Omu-Aran Town; and 16-year-old Abibat Umaru from Oke-Ode Community.

Items recovered at the kidnappers’ abandoned camp include three motorcycles and nine empty AK-47 magazines, the police added.

SP Ejire-Adeyemi confirmed that all rescued individuals have been safely reunited with their families.

Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, commended the bravery and determination of the operatives involved.

He reiterated the Command’s commitment to flushing out criminal elements from their hideouts through continued inter-agency collaboration.

He also appealed to the public: “Remain calm but vigilant and continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information to aid ongoing operations.”