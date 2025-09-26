The operational capabilities of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) received a significant upgrade on Thursday, September 26, 2025, as the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, officially commissioned 59 Armoured Toyota Hilux Vehicles at the Force Headquarters in Abuja. The vehicles, spec...

The operational capabilities of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) received a significant upgrade on Thursday, September 26, 2025, as the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, officially commissioned 59 Armoured Toyota Hilux Vehicles at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The vehicles, specially designed to withstand hostile fire and operate effectively in challenging terrains, are aimed at boosting the efficiency of tactical and special units engaged in high-risk operations across the country.

Accordinmg to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Friday, September 26, the deployment is part of the Force’s ongoing efforts to enhance internal security and improve rapid response capacity.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, IGP Egbetokun said the move comes at a time when insecurity is becoming “increasingly complex and intense” across the African continent, with Nigeria facing its own share of challenges.

He emphasised that the armoured vehicles are not for show, but rather “strategic reinforcements” to aid intelligence gathering, operational dominance, and improved accountability throughout the police structure.

“The credibility of the Nigeria Police Force will continually be earned by results delivered,” the IGP said, adding that the newly acquired assets would serve as vital tools in combating crime and terrorism nationwide.

He issued a stern directive to commanders and tactical operatives, warning that the vehicles must not be left idle while citizens are exposed to danger.

“Every deployment must be lawful, proportionate, and decisive,” Egbetokun stated, making it clear that criminal elements must no longer find safe havens anywhere in the country.

The IGP also assured Nigerians that they would soon see tangible results in the form of declining crime rates and improved public confidence in the police.

The commissioning event marks a key milestone in the Force’s broader strategic framework to modernize policing and restore safety across communities.