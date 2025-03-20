Serbia’s prime minister, Milos Vucevic’s resignation has formally resigned setting a 30-day deadline for the formation of a new administration.

Vucevic, the president of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) and an ally of populist President Aleksandar Vucic, resigned on January 28 after protests spurred by the collapse of an awning at a train station in Novi Sad, which killed 15 people last November.

At one of the biggest demonstrations in decades, over 100,000 protesters flocked to Belgrade on Saturday.

The administration disputes the demonstrators’ claims that the train accident was a sign of pervasive corruption and poor management.

The constitution now gives President Vucic 30 days to nominate a new prime minister-designate to head the government until 2027, when elections for the presidency and parliament are planned.

If Vucic fails to appoint a new prime minister-designate within the deadline, a election would be triggered within 45 to 60 days.

The parliament session that started on March 4 and had Vucevic’s resignation as the last item on the agenda, has been marred by violence as opposition lawmakers protested against the government and in support of demonstrating students.

The nationwide protests have shaken Vucic who has held a grip on power since he became prime minister in 2014 and president in 2017.

The protests, which began in Novi Sad in November, have since spread to the rest of Serbia.

It is unclear how Vucic’s allies would fare if a snap election were called. In December, the IPSOS Strategic Marketing pollster said the SNS enjoyed the support of 48.3% of the electorate, although popular sentiment against the government has surged since then.

Opposition parties have dismissed the possibility of an early vote and demanded an interim government without the SNS. Vucic has repeatedly dismissed such an option.