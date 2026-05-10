The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to probe the alleged missing or diverted ₦26.9 billion of public funds from the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF). In a Sunday statement posted on its official Website, the Rights group asked President Tinubu to direct the…...

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to probe the alleged missing or diverted ₦26.9 billion of public funds from the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF).

In a Sunday statement posted on its official Website, the Rights group asked President Tinubu to direct the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani and the Secretary of the USPF, Yomi Arowosafe, to account for and explain the whereabouts of the missing funds.

In a letter signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said that the USPF is vital to expanding telecommunications access in underserved and rural communities, and any diversion of its funds directly undermines its mandate to bridge the digital divide, support infrastructure development, and promote inclusive connectivity.

SERAP demanded that President Tinubu should direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Lateef Fagbemi, SAN to appropriate anti-corruption agencies to promptly and effectively investigate the allegations.

SERAP said, “Anyone suspected to be responsible should face prosecution as appropriate, if there is sufficient admissible evidence, and any missing or diverted public funds should be fully recovered and remitted to the treasury.”

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According to the statement, the allegations are documented in the latest annual report published by the Auditor-General of the Federation on 9 September 2025.

SERAP said, “These allegations, which include unaccounted expenditures, failure to remit public funds, irregular contract awards, and payments for services not rendered, point to serious breaches of public trust and raise concerns about systemic failures in financial accountability within the USPF.”

SERAP expressed that any failure to investigate the allegations and recover any missing or diverted public funds would not only deprive Nigerians of essential services but also frustrate national development objectives and efforts to achieve digital inclusion.

The letter reads, “The alleged diversion or mismanagement of public funds from the USPF has far-reaching consequences for millions of Nigerians, particularly those in underserved and rural communities who depend on the USPF to expand and facilitate access to telecommunications infrastructure and universal access to information.”

“Any diversion or mismanagement of USPF’s resources directly undermines efforts to improve internet connectivity, digital inclusion, and access to essential services. It also undermines efforts to expand internet connectivity, deepen digital inclusion, and close the persistent digital divide across the country.”

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“Poor access to reliable and affordable internet connectivity directly affects Nigerians’ ability to exercise a range of fundamental human rights. Access to the internet is increasingly recognised as an enabler of the rights to freedom of expression, access to information, education, and participation in public affairs.”

“It also plays a crucial role in the enjoyment of economic and social rights, including access to livelihood opportunities, healthcare information, financial services, and education—especially in an increasingly digital economy.”

“The failure to ensure accountability for these funds also risks perpetuating inequality, particularly for marginalised and vulnerable groups who depend most on public interventions to access digital infrastructure.”

“Without adequate connectivity, millions of Nigerians are effectively excluded from civic participation, economic opportunities, and essential services, thereby deepening existing socio-economic disparities.”

“Ensuring transparency and accountability in the management of USPF funds is therefore not only a matter of financial probity but also a critical step toward safeguarding and promoting the human rights and dignity of all Nigerians.”

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According to the letter, SERAP expressed that they would be grateful if the recommended measures were taken within seven days of the publication of this letter.

SERAP warned that if actions are not taken within seven days, it would consider appropriate legal actions to compel the government, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and the USPF to comply with the request in the public interest.

Also in the letter, SERAP alleged that “According to the 2022 audited report by the Auditor-General of the Federation, which was published on 9 September 2025, the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) failed to disclose that it maintained a domiciliary (dollar) account, and failed to grant the Auditor-General access to the books of the account.

“The USPF failed to remit over N13.8 billion [13,874,132.629.50] ‘being 25% annual operating surplus for four years, that is, between 2016 and 2019.’ The Auditor-General fears ‘the money may have been diverted.’ He wants the USPF to account for and remit the money.

“The USPF also ‘claimed to have spent over N11.7 million [N11,793,838.40] on international trainings in October 2020’, but ‘these claims were made without any documents.’ There were no documents, such as a letter of invitation for the programme, no receipt/invoice for registration, and no certificate of participation.”

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The Rights Group further alleged that, “There was total lockdown and restriction of movement out of Nigeria on foreign trips during the period (April to October 2020) due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, payments were made for these trips without any documents.’ The Auditor-General fears ‘the money may have been diverted.’ He wants the money recovered and remitted to the treasury.

“The USPF also awarded contracts of over N2.8 billion [N2,853,052,005.90] but without any approval. The USPF failed to ‘provide the procurement procedures and processes adopted in awarding the contracts, including the contract files.’

“The Auditor-General is concerned that the awarded contracts may have resulted in the loss of public funds.’ He wants the USPF to account for the money and to provide ‘approval for each of these contracts.’”

“The USPF ‘irregularly paid N8 million [N8,000,000.00] as fees to a non-existing Fund Manager.’ The ‘USPF paid the money even when records showed that there was no Fund Manager employed as at 31st December 2020.’ There was also no document regarding the payment.”

SERAP defends its demand, citing constitutional provisions, saying “Section 15(5) imposes the responsibility on your government to abolish all corrupt practices and abuse of power,” while also citing international anti-corruption treaties requiring “effective, proportionate and dissuasive sanctions” in cases of grand corruption.