The Senator representing Enugu North senatorial District Okey Ezea is dead. Ezea was elected under the platform of Labour Party in the 2023 general election....

He was the only remaining Labour Party Senator out of the two elected under the platform from Enugu State.

TVC News findings revealed that Ezea passed away, after about two months medical treatment trips to Germany and United Kimgdom for an undisclosed ailment.

He reportedly return to Nigeria three days ago, before the unfortunate news broke out.

Senator Okey Ezea represented Enugu North Senatorial zone in the red chamber of the National Assembly.

Condolence messages have started tricking in, among the list in from the Senator Representing Abia North Senatorial zone Orji Uzor Kalu, who described his friend’s passing away as a painful blow that left him devastated.

Although details of his demise are still unclear, reactions are already trailing the news on various social media platforms.