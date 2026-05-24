Senator Ireti Kingibe, who represents the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has alleged that she, party officials, and a female aspirant were violently attacked and briefly held hostage during a confrontation at the African Democratic Congress (ADC) State Secretariat in Abuja. In a detailed press statement shared on her official X…...

Senator Ireti Kingibe, who represents the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has alleged that she, party officials, and a female aspirant were violently attacked and briefly held hostage during a confrontation at the African Democratic Congress (ADC) State Secretariat in Abuja.

In a detailed press statement shared on her official X handle on Saturday night, Kingibe described the incident as “a shocking, barbaric, and deeply unprovoked act of political thuggery and violence” that she said occurred during preparations for the ADC FCT National Assembly Primary Elections at the party’s Gudu secretariat.

According to the senator, the meeting had initially been peaceful, with members of the ADC Primary Elections Committee distributing election materials in the presence of aspirants and party stakeholders. However, tensions allegedly escalated after five arrived at the venue with four other men.

Kingibe alleged that the situation turned violent after an exchange between the men and the chairman of the electoral committee.

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“What occurred was not just an assault on our physical persons; it was a direct attack on democracy, the rule of law, and the safety of women participating in Nigerian politics. I attended the secretariat in my official capacity as a serving senator to observe the transparent distribution of primary election materials. The process had been peaceful and orderly before the disruption began. What followed was completely unacceptable and deeply disturbing,” she said.

The senator claimed that the chairman of the committee was slapped during the confrontation, triggering panic inside the office. She further alleged that a female House of Representatives aspirant was physically attacked after attempting to record the incident on her phone.

According to Kingibe, the woman was forcefully restrained while individuals allegedly attempted to seize her device.

“These men violently grabbed the female aspirant and lifted her entirely off the ground while wrestling her for her phone. She sustained injuries to her hands during the struggle and was only released after surrendering the device. The attack on her was especially disturbing because it demonstrated complete disregard for the dignity and safety of women in politics. No woman aspiring to public office should ever be subjected to such treatment,” Kingibe stated.

The senator also alleged that she was physically assaulted during the chaos and later required medical attention.

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She said one of the men involved allegedly grabbed her and threw her against a wall, causing injuries to her head.

“As I witnessed the disorder unfolding, one of the assailants turned toward me and violently flung me against the wall. My head struck the wall with severe force, and I immediately experienced pain and disorientation. Although I initially returned home and took painkillers, my condition worsened, including blurred vision and severe headaches. Doctors at Wuse General Hospital later informed me that I had suffered significant trauma to my head,” she said.

Kingibe further alleged that the attackers locked doors inside the building and blocked exits, trapping occupants inside the secretariat.

She claimed supporters and party members outside eventually forced their way in and helped evacuate her and another woman identified as Dr. Fatima Goya.

“The locking of the doors and removal of the exit keys clearly suggested premeditation. We discovered that the main exit downstairs had also been locked, leaving us effectively trapped inside the building. Supporters outside struggled to gain access and eventually forced the doors open to rescue us. Even after we escaped the room, supporters had to shield Dr. Fatima and me behind heavy furniture for our protection while violence continued outside,” the senator alleged.

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The senator said the matter had been formally reported to both the ADC national leadership and the police.

She disclosed that complaints were lodged at the Apo Police Station in Abuja by herself and members of the ADC primaries committee.

Kingibe called on security agencies to investigate the incident thoroughly and prosecute anyone found culpable.

“We cannot allow dangerous actors to weaponise violence in an attempt to intimidate political opponents or undermine democratic processes. I am calling on the Inspector General of Police and the FCT Commissioner of Police to ensure the immediate arrest and prosecution of everyone involved. The political space must remain safe, especially for women who continue to face intimidation and violence. I may be shaken by the incident, but I remain fully committed to serving the people of the FCT without fear,” she said.