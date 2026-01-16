In a development that has sent ripples through Nigeria’s political landscape, Abubakar Atiku Abubakar, son of former Vice President and 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has formally defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), pledging t...

In a development that has sent ripples through Nigeria’s political landscape, Abubakar Atiku Abubakar, son of former Vice President and 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has formally defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), pledging to work for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

The younger Atiku, popularly known as “Abba”, was received on Thursday at the National Assembly by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, alongside key APC leaders from the North-East geopolitical zone, in what party leaders described as a major boost for the APC’s consolidation drive ahead of the next general election.

Speaking at the event, Abubakar Atiku Abubakar announced his resignation from the PDP and declared his full alignment with the APC, describing the moment as both historic and personal.

He also directed all coordinators and members of the political organisation he founded in 2022, formerly known as the Haske Atiku Organisation, to immediately align with the APC and support President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said, “My name is Abubakar Atiku Abubakar, but everyone calls me Abba. I am here today to formally announce my exit from my former party, where we worked in 2023, and my decision to join the APC.

” Today, I’m here to formally announce my exit from my former party to the APC following the outstanding leadership style and quality of His Excellency, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin.

” With this development, I will work with Senator Barau to actualise the second term bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. GCFR come to 2027. To this effect, I’m directing all coordinators of my association to join APC and work for President Tinubu.”

Welcoming him into the APC, the party’s National Vice Chairman (North-East), Comrade Mustapha Salihu, described the defection as symbolic and far-reaching, noting that it underscored what he called “politics without borders.”

Salihu said, “Today is one of my happiest days. We are looking beyond old social and political cleavages. This young man has seen the policies and programmes of the Tinubu administration and decided to align with them.”

He stressed that the APC remained a progressive party driven by ideology and policy, not personal ambition, assuring the new entrant of equal rights and privileges.

Delivering his remarks, Senator Barau congratulated Abba for what he described as a “bold, wise and principled decision,” assuring him and his supporters of maximum support within the party.

Barau said, “You have made a decision based on ideology. You didn’t come here because of your father. You came because you believe in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his ideology and the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

The Deputy Senate President disclosed that Abba, who had been following political developments in the United States, was impressed by the administration’s reforms and outreach efforts, prompting him to return home and join the APC.

Barau said, “He is young, focused and determined to contribute to shaping the future of our country. This is the kind of youth Nigeria needs.”

Also speaking, a presidential aide, Alhaji Mahmoud Abdullahi, assured Abba of President Tinubu’s acceptance and support.

“Just like Atiku, Tinubu is also your father. Your decision is like returning home. You and your coordinators have a future in this party,” Abdullahi said.

On behalf of the group, the Kano State Coordinator, Hon. Mubarak Musa, described the defection as a strategic move, stressing that the group’s political activities would now be coordinated through Senator Barau.

“We have worked around the clock for our former platform. We will double our efforts and deliver for the APC in 2027.

Musa described Senator Barau as their political father and a pillar of the party in the North.

The highlight of the event was the renaming of the political association of Abba, Haske Atiku, to Haske Bola Tinubu Organisation, signalling a complete realignment of its structure and mission ahead of 2027.