Abubakar Atiku Abubakar, son of former Vice President and 2023 PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), pledging to work for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

Popularly known as “Abba,” he was received on Thursday at the National Assembly by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, alongside key APC leaders from the North-East. The development was described by party leaders as a major boost to the party’s consolidation efforts ahead of the next general election.

Announcing his defection, Abba said he resigned from the PDP and aligned fully with the APC, citing the leadership style of Senator Barau and the reform agenda of the Tinubu administration.

“I am here today to formally announce my exit from my former party and my decision to join the APC. I will work with Senator Barau to actualise President Tinubu’s second-term bid in 2027,” he said.

He also directed members and coordinators of his political platform, formerly known as the Haske Atiku Organisation, to join the APC and support the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Welcoming him, the APC National Vice Chairman (North-East), Comrade Mustapha Salihu, described the move as symbolic and reflective of “politics without borders,” assuring Abba of equal rights within the party.

Senator Barau congratulated Abba for what he called a bold and principled decision, saying it was driven by ideology and confidence in President Tinubu’s leadership.

“You didn’t come because of your father. You came because you believe in the Renewed Hope Agenda,” Barau said.

Also speaking, presidential aide Alhaji Mahmoud Abdullahi assured Abba of the President’s support, while the group’s Kano State Coordinator, Hon. Mubarak Musa, pledged full commitment to delivering victory for the APC in 2027.