The Court of Appeal’s decision upholding the six-month suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has drawn a formal response from the Senate, which says the ruling affirms its constitutional authority to discipline its members.

In a unanimous judgment delivered on Monday, a three-member panel of the appellate court ruled that the Red Chamber acted within the law when it sanctioned Akpoti-Uduaghan over alleged misconduct.

The court rejected claims that the suspension violated her parliamentary privilege or fundamental rights.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Abba Bello Mohammed held that the Senate is empowered under its internal rules to maintain order and discipline. He cited Section 66(4) of the Senate’s Standing Rules as the legal basis for invoking disciplinary measures against any erring member, stressing that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s rights were not breached in the process.

Reacting to the ruling, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Adeyemi Adaramodu, described the decision as a strong affirmation of legislative independence.

In a statement, he said the “judgment decisively reinforces parliamentary autonomy and separation of powers, confirming that the Senate’s power to discipline its members is constitutionally protected and justiciable only where there is a clear breach of the Constitution or statute.”

Adaramodu added that the court clearly addressed concerns about fundamental rights, noting that “crucially, the Court held that lawful disciplinary action by the Senate does not infringe a member’s fundamental rights; such rights are not activated outside compliance with Senate rules governing participation.”

He further emphasized the broader implication of the ruling, stating that “in effect, members must submit to internal legislative discipline, and courts will not intervene unless there is a demonstrable constitutional violation.”