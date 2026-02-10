The Senate has reconstituted a 12-member Electoral Act Conference Committee to harmonise differences in the proposed amendments to the Electoral Act, appointing Senator Simon Bako Lalong as chairman....

The committee is expected to work with its counterpart in the House of Representatives to reconcile varying provisions in the amendment bill and produce a unified version for legislative approval.

The move forms part of ongoing efforts by the National Assembly to strengthen Nigeria’s electoral legal framework ahead of future elections, including the 2027 general polls.

Lawmakers expressed confidence that the harmonisation process would address contentious issues and enhance transparency, credibility and efficiency in the conduct of elections across the country.