The Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs on Thursday endorsed the appointment of former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode as an ambassador, clearing him alongside several other high-profile nominees.

Those approved include former Interior Minister Abdulrahman Dambazau; former presidential aide on new media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri; former presidential adviser Senator Ita Enang; and ex-lawmaker Senator Grace Bent.

The committee also confirmed former INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu, former Enugu State governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, former Abia State governor Okezie Ikpeazu, and several others.

The screening, conducted in groups of five, took an unexpected turn during Omokri’s appearance. A disagreement erupted between Senators Mohammed Ali Ndume and Adams Oshiomhole over the process for his clearance.

After Omokri’s group introduced themselves, Ndume moved a motion for all five nominees to “take a bow and go.” However, some senators, including Oshiomhole, signaled that they wished to make comments.

When Committee Chairman Senator Abubakar Sani Bello recognized Oshiomhole to speak, Ndume objected, insisting that his motion must be seconded before any further contributions. The exchange led to a brief but heated confrontation between the two senators.