The national assembly has passed a bill seeking life imprisonment for anyone convicted of defiling a minor, a move aimed at inviting stiffer punishment for sex offenders.

The Senate, during a plenary session on Tuesday, described the defilement of minors, irrespective of gender, as a “heinous act capable of destroying a child’s life forever,” insisting that the punishment must reflect the gravity of the offence.

Senator Adams Oshiomole had earlier moved a motion calling for a 20-year imprisonment for offences relating to the defilement of a minor, a motion countered in the Senate.

However, Senator Adamu Aliero moved a counter motion proposing life imprisonment for those convicted of defilement. A bill seconded by Senator Olamilekan Yayi.

“The Senate has decided that any defilement of a minor in Nigeria, henceforth, attracts life imprisonment without an option of fine,” Senate President Godswill Akpabio declared after a unanimous voice vote. “Let everyone be aware.”

The Senate’s reworded clause ensures that both male and female victims are recognised under the law, a change inspired by observations from former labour leader, Senator Adams Oshiomhole.