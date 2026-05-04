In a major show of loyalty and political unity, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders’ Committee in Jigawa State has presented a nomination form to Governor Umar Namadi, ahead of the 2027 general elections. The form, purchased by the elders as part of an earlier commitment, was formally presented by…...

In a major show of loyalty and political unity, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders’ Committee in Jigawa State has presented a nomination form to Governor Umar Namadi, ahead of the 2027 general elections.



The form, purchased by the elders as part of an earlier commitment, was formally presented by a delegation led by Barrister Ali Sa’adu of Birnin Kudu.

Speaking during the presentation, the team leader said the decision was based on Governor Namadi’s performance and leadership style, which they say has strengthened the party’s image in the state.

He added that the gesture reflects the collective confidence of party stakeholders across Jigawa.

“On behalf of APC members in Jigawa State, we present this form to you with prayers for success and victory in 2027,” he stated.

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The delegation also requested the governor to facilitate a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, where they intend to formally present the funds used in purchasing the form, in line with their earlier pledge.

Responding, Governor Umar Namadi thanked the elders for what he described as a rare demonstration of political commitment and unity.

He noted that the development reinforces Jigawa’s position as one of the strongest APC states in Nigeria.

Governor Namadi also assured the delegation of his readiness to link them with the President, while reaffirming his commitment to delivering more development projects.

According to him, his administration will continue to align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the federal government, focusing on infrastructure, agriculture, and job creation.

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As preparations gradually build toward the 2027 general elections, the move by Jigawa APC elders signals growing internal cohesion within the party.