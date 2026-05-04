The Federal Government on Monday called for stronger collaboration between the media, government institutions and other stakeholders to combat the rising threat of disinformation and misinformation in the country. The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the call in Abuja during the 2026 World Press Freedom Day…...

The Federal Government on Monday called for stronger collaboration between the media, government institutions and other stakeholders to combat the rising threat of disinformation and misinformation in the country.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the call in Abuja during the 2026 World Press Freedom Day commemoration held at Radio House.

“This administration has prioritised collaboration with media stakeholders and international partners to promote responsible journalism, counter disinformation and misinformation,” the minister said.

This was contained in a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister, Rabiu Ibrahim, on Monday, May 4.

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Idris described press freedom as a constitutional right, reaffirming the government’s commitment to protecting it while ensuring responsible practice within the media space.

“The Federal Government fully recognises press freedom as a fundamental right and remains committed to fostering an environment where the media can operate freely, safely, and responsibly, in accordance with democratic principles and the rule of law,” he stated.

He also condemned attacks and intimidation against journalists, warning that such actions undermine democratic institutions.

“We condemn all forms of intimidation, unlawful harassment, or attacks against journalists. A media environment where journalists feel unsafe ultimately weakens democracy itself,” Idris said.

Highlighting ongoing efforts, the minister noted that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had taken steps to improve transparency and access to information through sustained media engagement, implementation of the Freedom of Information Act, and investment in public communication platforms.

He further cited Nigeria’s partnership with UNESCO in establishing the International Media and Information Literacy Institute in Abuja as part of efforts to promote critical engagement with information and responsible communication in the digital age.

“This pioneering initiative reflects our commitment to strengthening media and information literacy, empowering citizens to engage with information critically, and promoting responsible communication in the digital age,” he said.

The minister, however, urged journalists to uphold ethical standards, stressing the need to balance press freedom with responsibility.

“The true test of press freedom lies not in our declarations, but in our actions, how safely journalists can do their work, how truthfully information is shared, and how responsibly it is consumed,” he added.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Binyerem Ukaire, described the event as a platform for strengthening institutional collaboration and addressing challenges in the information ecosystem.

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“This gathering reflects our shared commitment to strengthening press freedom and fostering a more informed and inclusive society. It provides an opportunity for constructive engagement on how best to advance a media environment that is both free and responsible,” she said.

Ukaire stressed the need for coordinated responses to misinformation, especially with the growing influence of digital platforms.

“The expansion of digital platforms has introduced new complexities that require coordinated institutional responses, especially in addressing misinformation and strengthening public trust,” she noted.

She added that the ministry remained committed to promoting dialogue, strengthening partnerships and enhancing professionalism within the media space.

The event was attended by representatives of key institutions, including the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, the Nigerian Press Council and UNESCO.