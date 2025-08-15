Semenyo Reports Racist Abuse In Bournemouth’s Loss To Liverpool

Referee Anthony Taylor approached rival managers Arne Slot and Andoni Iraola to inform them of the incident which was reported by Semenyo, a Ghana international.

In a statement, the Premier League confirmed that a full investigation will now take place.

“Tonight’s match between Liverpool Football Club and AFC Bournemouth was temporarily paused during the first half after a report of discriminatory abuse from the crowd, directed at Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo,” the statement said.

“This is in line with the Premier League’s on-field anti-discrimination protocol. The incident at Anfield will now be fully investigated. We offer our full support to the player and both clubs. Racism has no place in our game, or anywhere in society.

“We will continue to work with stakeholders and authorities to ensure our stadiums are an inclusive and welcoming environment for all.”