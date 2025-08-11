The Nigerian Official Selection Committee, NOSC, has officially opened submissions for Nigeria’s entry in the Best International Feature Film (IFF) category at the 98th Academy Awards....

The NOSC is the sole body recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) to select Nigeria’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category.

The selected film will represent Nigeria at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, in Los Angeles, joining the global competition for cinema’s most prestigious award.

According to a statement sent to TVC news entertainment reporter, theophilus Elamah, Nigerian filmmakers can submit qualifying films between August 13 and September 12, 2025, via the official NOSC portal.

The statement notes the Eligibility requirements to include,

•Must be a feature-length film produced outside the United States, with at least 50% of its dialogue in a language other than English. Nigerian Pidgin English is acceptable.

•Must include accurate, legible English subtitles.

•Must meet AMPAS-approved technical specifications of 35 mm, 70 mm, or Digital Cinema formats.

•Must have had a theatrical release for at least seven consecutive days between December 1, 2024, and October 31, 2025.