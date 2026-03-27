Security operatives have taken over key parts of Abuja including the Eagle Square, as authorities enforce strict measures ahead of the 2026 national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). At the Eagle Square venue, heavily armed personnel drawn from the police, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security…...

Security operatives have taken over key parts of Abuja including the Eagle Square, as authorities enforce strict measures ahead of the 2026 national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the Eagle Square venue, heavily armed personnel drawn from the police, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and other paramilitary agencies were deployed to maintain order for the two-day event scheduled for March 27 and 28.

Major access routes leading to the square were barricaded, with vehicular traffic diverted, forcing many commuters to trek long distances to their workplaces as the city adjusted to the heightened security presence.

The convention is expected to attract more than 8,000 delegates from across the 36 states and the FCT, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, 32 governors, and top party officials in attendance.

The APC has signalled a preference for consensus arrangements as part of efforts to project unity and internal discipline.

Ahead of the gathering, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, who chairs the Convention Venue Committee, inspected facilities at Eagle Square to assess readiness.

Also overseeing preparations, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who co-chairs the Media and Publicity Committee, highlighted the importance of coordination among stakeholders to ensure a seamless exercise.

Calling for cooperation among party officials, Idris stressed the need for discipline in communication and execution of plans.

“A lot of sacrifice is expected from all, in line with the party’s vision for a united and disciplined approach to communicating to Nigerians,” he said.