President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, members of the Federal Executive Council, and governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are expected to converge on Abuja for a high-stakes national convention aimed at reshaping the ruling party’s leadership and direction. The two-day gathering, holding at the Eagle Square,…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, members of the Federal Executive Council, and governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are expected to converge on Abuja for a high-stakes national convention aimed at reshaping the ruling party’s leadership and direction.

The two-day gathering, holding at the Eagle Square, is expected to draw over 8,000 delegates alongside party leaders from across national, zonal, state, and ward levels, underscoring what insiders describe as a defining moment for internal consolidation ahead of future political contests.

Speaking at a pre-convention media briefing in Abuja, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the event would serve as both a transition platform and a strategic policy forum for the party.

He stated, “The convention hopes to bring together delegates from across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory for policy engagement, leadership elections, and a formal transition to a new set of party executives, presenting both decision-making platforms and also a moment of reflection, consolidation, and direction-setting for the next phase of our journey.”

According to him, no fewer than 8,453 accredited delegates are expected to participate in the exercise, which will also spotlight the policy direction of the Tinubu administration.

“The forthcoming National Convention marks another milestone in our journey, reflecting both the continuity of our values and the renewal of our leadership. It offers an opportunity to highlight the party’s achievements under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and to show how his guiding vision is being transformed into tangible outcomes for Nigerians,” Idris added.

The convention, themed ‘Unity in Progress: Consolidating the Renewed Hope Agenda,’ is expected to reinforce alignment between the party’s internal structures and the administration’s policy framework.

Idris emphasised this linkage, noting, “The Renewed Hope Agenda remains central. It guides policy direction, national development, and engagement with Nigerians’ aspirations. The convention is, therefore, also an opportunity to deepen this agenda within our leadership and institutional structure, ensuring that the party and government remain aligned in purpose.”

He further assured that logistics and planning had been finalised for what he described as a seamless exercise.

“All arrangements have therefore been concluded for a smooth, transparent, and credible convention… Every detail has been attended to so that the convention proceeds without avoidable disruption,” he said.

On internal party dynamics, Chairman of the Convention’s Central Coordinating Committee and former Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, dismissed concerns over possible disputes, insisting that the party’s zoning framework remains intact and uncontested.

“We assure Nigerians and even those outside Nigeria that the APC is very ready for the 2026 convention, which will start in the early hours of tomorrow (today),” Masari said.

Addressing reports of potential litigation, he maintained that the party had not been served any court processes, stressing adherence to zoning principles.

“Like I said, and I will repeat, APC is a responsible party in Nigeria. In line with federal character, all offices are zoned. If you come to buy a form, and you are buying a form, only buy the form zoned to your zone.”

He warned against attempts to undermine the arrangement, adding, “When there is zoning in A, and you are in Z, and you want to buy a form in A, we suspect that you are only there to create confusion… we suspect that these kinds of people are interested, maybe as agents, to come and destroy our party, which we will not agree to.”

“We are not aware that anybody has gone to court. We have not been served… Can you pay for something that you don’t have? You can only hold something that you have,” he stressed.