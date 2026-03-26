The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has stated that the forthcoming National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will demonstrate the party’s unity, democratic maturity, and shared commitment to national development under the Renewed Hope Agenda. The Minister made this known in Abuja on Thursday during…...

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has stated that the forthcoming National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will demonstrate the party’s unity, democratic maturity, and shared commitment to national development under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Minister made this known in Abuja on Thursday during the APC World Media Briefing held at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja, ahead of the party’s 8th National Convention scheduled to take place from Friday, March 27 to Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Abuja.

Addressing journalists, Idris described the convention as a significant milestone that will bring together delegates from across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory for leadership elections, policy engagement, and strategic direction-setting for the party’s next phase. “The convention is not just a routine exercise, but a moment of reflection, consolidation, and forward planning. It represents our collective resolve to strengthen democratic values, deepen internal governance, and align party processes with national development priorities,” he said.

He noted that the convention, themed “Unity in Progress – Consolidating the Renewed Hope Agenda,” reflects the party’s core values of cohesion, continuity, and clarity of purpose, while reinforcing its alignment with the broader governance vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to the Minister, the APC has, since its founding, remained a platform for progressive ideals, national cohesion, and purposeful leadership, adding that its resilience through multiple electoral cycles underscores its strength as a leading political force in Nigeria.

He emphasised that the party has consistently demonstrated its ability to manage leadership transitions in an orderly and structured manner, with strengthened internal systems that promote accountability, inclusiveness, and stakeholder participation. “The APC continues to evolve as a broad-based political platform that accommodates diverse perspectives while maintaining unity of purpose. This diversity remains a key strength in advancing national development and democratic consolidation,” he stated.

Idris further disclosed that all necessary arrangements have been concluded to ensure a smooth, transparent, and credible convention at Eagle Square, Abuja, with committees finalising their assignments and operational frameworks put in place to guarantee efficiency and coordination.

He assured Nigerians and the international community that the convention will meet the highest standards of democratic practice, reflecting discipline, organisation, and respect for established norms. “As the convention approaches, the APC reaffirms its unity and collective responsibility. This gathering will showcase our commitment to democratic ideals, organisational discipline, and inclusive decision-making,” he said.

The Minister expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for his enduring contributions to Nigeria’s democratic journey, as well as his pivotal role in the founding and growth of the APC.

He commended the President’s leadership in fostering inclusivity within the party and steering the nation with visionary and progressive policies aimed at strengthening governance and national development. “The APC remains committed to building a stronger, more united Nigeria, where governance is driven by accountability, inclusiveness, and a clear vision for progress,” Idris added.

Those in attendance are; Minister of arts, Culture, tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; Minster of Aviation and aerospace development, Festus Kyamo; Pius Ayim Vice Chairman of the Central Committee; Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Chief Sunday Dare; Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga; and other top party dignitaries.