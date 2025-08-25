Dozens of criminals implicated in recent breaches in Ifelodun have fallen to a coordinated fire power of security forces, according to multiple security sources....

In an operation that began on Sunday night through Monday morning, the security forces and vigilantes launched a renewed campaign to flush the criminals out of their hideouts around Baba Sango and Oro River, near Babanla in Ifelodun Local Government Area.

“As security forces made inroads into their hideouts, they launched a feeble ambush which was immediately resisted by the security agents. Many of the criminals were killed in the process. No death was recorded on the part of the security forces. Those who were injured are already being attended to,” according to a source.

Another source said air assets are also being deployed as part of the operation, underscoring the commitment of the government to rid the large forested area of the violent elements who had been targeting unarmed civilians in nearby communities.