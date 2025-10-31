A spokeswoman from the Bureau of Prisons has disclosed that 55-year-old Sean “Diddy” Combs, 55, has been moved to the federal prison at Fort Dix, New Jersey, to begin serving the remainder of his 50-month sentence . Combs had been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York p...

A spokeswoman from the Bureau of Prisons has disclosed that 55-year-old Sean “Diddy” Combs, 55, has been moved to the federal prison at Fort Dix, New Jersey, to begin serving the remainder of his 50-month sentence .

Combs had been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York prior to the transfer. Representatives for the rapper and entrepreneur declined to comment on the move.

He was sentenced earlier this month after being convicted on two counts of interstate prostitution, following an eight-week trial. Combs was acquitted of the more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges and has consistently pleaded not guilty, maintaining his innocence.

Fort Dix, a low-security federal facility for men in New Hanover Township, houses around 4,000 inmates.

Combs’ release date is scheduled for May 8, 2028, though he may qualify for early release through good behavior or completion of prison programs. He has already served 14 months since his arrest in September 2024.

At sentencing, Combs’ attorneys requested he be sent to Fort Dix to take advantage of its drug rehabilitation programs and to be closer to family members.

They are also pursuing an expedited appeals process, arguing that prosecutors’ use of the Mann Act, which bars traveling across state lines for prostitution, was “unfair.”

Federal prosecutors alleged that Combs leveraged his status as an entertainment mogul to coerce women into sexual acts with paid escorts, including former girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, who testified to experiencing physical abuse and drug-fueled sexual encounters under Combs’ direction.