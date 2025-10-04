American music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sentenced to 50 months in federal prison for transporting people for prostitution, marking a dramatic fall from grace for one of hip-hop’s most influential figures....

American music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sentenced to 50 months in federal prison for transporting people for prostitution, marking a dramatic fall from grace for one of hip-hop’s most influential figures.

The 55-year-old was convicted in July on two counts under the Mann Act but cleared of more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Alongside his prison term, he was handed a $500,000 fine and five years of supervised release. He has already spent about a year in detention since his arrest in September 2024, which will count toward his sentence.

At the sentencing hearing, Combs delivered an emotional apology to his family and victims, admitting his conduct was “disgusting, shameful and sick.”

Prosecutors had pushed for more than 11 years, citing what they described as Combs’ pattern of abuse, while his lawyers sought a lighter penalty. Judge Arun Subramanian said the sentence struck a balance, reflecting both the seriousness of the offence and the need for accountability.

Combs’ legal team signalled their intention to appeal the ruling.