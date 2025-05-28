It was another exciting sporting event on Tuesday May 27, 2025 at National Stadium, Lagos, as the second edition of Skate Lagos wrapped up in celebration of talents with cash prizes worth over #2 million.

The annual event, which was to mark Children’s Day 2025, was themed: “Lagos Rocking Future Stars”, attracting large numbers of professional skaters, coaches and spectators across Lagos.

This year’s edition was different as more foreigners attended the event. It also demonstrated the affirmation of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration to give youths in the state a platform to excel to the world of sports.

Stressing the needs to give the youth a brighter future in sports, Mr. Atewogboye Adebanji Adeoye SKIBANJ, the Senior Aide to the governor on Grassroots Sports said the event was part of the ways of achieving the T.H.E.M.E.S plus agenda of the governor with the hope that future Stars would emerge from the grassroots level to represent the state in international sports competitions.

The Senior Aide also added that one of the best ways to engage youths in grassroots is through competitions to identify talents.

“And through Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s efforts and sponsorship, we have represented Lagos well in the International Skate-a-Thon in Calabar 2025, Gateway Games 2025 and achieved medals and cash prizes in a thrilling spectacle performances. We are also set to participate in another competition in Ijebu, Ogun State”. SKIBANJA pointed out.

At the event where winners in different categories won #250 thousand each while first and second runners up went home with #150 Thousand and #50 thousand respectively, the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Hon. Mobolaji Ogunlende urged the participants to intensified their efforts to a stardom.

Other Senior Aides; Hon. Kehinde Bakare (Grassroots Empowerment), Hon. Oluwadamilare Orimoloye (Sports), Hon. (Amb.) Tijani Saheed (Wealth Creation), Hon. Onaopepo Adu (Sports Marketing and Management) as well as Hon. Toyin Aremu (Transportation) and Hon. Ruth Lijirin graced the event.

Among the elated participants who took part in the event were the overall Speed Skating Senior Male category, Abiodun Adeniran with tag number 259 winning #250 thousand and the overall Speed Skating Senior Female category, Kadejo Arafat Adaeze with tag number 373 took home #250 thousand and so on , expressed their appreciations to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his senior aide, Mr. Atewogboye Adeoye SKIBANJ.

The second runner up, Segun Oguntade and third runner up, Omotayo Gideon (213) in the male category were presented #150,000 and #50,000 cheques respectively while in the female category, Onitimire Bukola (255) and Rosea Sayi (364) smiled home with another #150,000 and #50,000 respectively.

In the free jump for female adult final Category, ThankGod Emmanuella (winner) took #50,000, Nimot Hassan (1st runner up) and Rosemary David were presented #30,000 and #10,000 cheques.

Free jump for male adult final included Omene Daniel (winner) #50,000, Smart Emmanuel (1st runner up) #30,000 and Igangan Samuel (2nd runner up) #10,000.

Other categories were speed skating female kids where the winner (tag no 288) went home with #50,000, second runner up (tag no 283) earned #30,000 and third runner up (tag no 304) #10,000. In the speed skating male kids tag number 326 won #50,000, tag number 278 went home with #30,000 and tag number 305 was encouraged with #10,000.

In the speed salom (female adult), tag number 373 earned #50,000, tag number 218 was gifted #30,000 and tag number 344 went home with #10,000

While in the speed salom adult female, the following contestants with tag number 255, 273 and 364 went home with #50,000, #30,000 and #10,000 respectively.