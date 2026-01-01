Sanwo-Olu's Wife Welcomes First Baby Of 2026 At Ibeju Lekki General Hospital

The Lagos State Government has continued its tradition of celebrating the First Baby of the Year at Ibeju-Lekki, an initiative aimed at encouraging residents to visit the state-owned hospitals, especially for maternal and child healthcare. This year’s celebration began at the Ibeju-Lekki General H...

The Lagos State Government has continued its tradition of celebrating the First Baby of the Year at Ibeju-Lekki, an initiative aimed at encouraging residents to visit the state-owned hospitals, especially for maternal and child healthcare.

This year’s celebration began at the Ibeju-Lekki General Hospital, Akodo, where a new life was welcomed at the stroke of midnight.

At exactly 12:00 a.m., Baby Oludara, the first baby of the year, was delivered via caesarean section at the Ibeju-Lekki General Hospital, Akodo, weighing 2.9 kilograms.

The Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, described the birth of Baby Oludara as a symbolic marking both the birth of a new year and the promise of new beginnings.

She called on residents to embrace compassion and collective responsibility in making life better for the less privileged.

Gift and cash donations were given to the family of the first baby born in Ibeju Lekki. The families of the second and third babies born in the hospital were not left out either.

The visit continues to the general hospitals in the Gbagada and Imota areas of the state.