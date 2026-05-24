The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has intensified nationwide surveillance and preparedness measures following the ongoing Ebola outbreak reported in parts of Africa. The agency disclosed this in an updated Public Health Advisory on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) preparedness and readiness activities in Nigeria. According to the…...

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has intensified nationwide surveillance and preparedness measures following the ongoing Ebola outbreak reported in parts of Africa.

The agency disclosed this in an updated Public Health Advisory on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) preparedness and readiness activities in Nigeria.

According to the NCDC, Nigeria has not recorded any confirmed Ebola case linked to the current regional outbreak, but authorities have strengthened preventive and response measures across the country.

The agency said ongoing efforts include enhanced surveillance, laboratory readiness, infection prevention and control measures, coordination activities, as well as public risk communication.

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The advisory also provided guidance for healthcare workers, travellers and members of the public on preventive measures against the disease.

In addition, the NCDC highlighted symptoms and modes of transmission of Ebola Virus Disease as part of efforts to improve public awareness and early detection.

The agency urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and comply with public health advisories aimed at preventing any possible outbreak in the country.