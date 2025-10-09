Following the latest sweep conducted by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control to arrest manufacturers of fake, counterfeit and unlicensed consumables across the country, several concerned individuals have called for a strict penalty for offenders. As seen on X by TVC on Th...

Following the latest sweep conducted by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control to arrest manufacturers of fake, counterfeit and unlicensed consumables across the country, several concerned individuals have called for a strict penalty for offenders.

As seen on X by TVC on Thursday, a Nigerian who identified as @Lord_Of_Warri posted a statement calling on the National Assembly to pass a bill introducing a death penalty for individuals found guilty of introducing fake Consumables to the market.

The statement reads, “The Death penalty should be handed to anyone who manufactures or sells fake consumable products. @nassnigeria must pass a law like this. These people have killed more people and caused more diseases than many wars.

“The rise in cancer, kidney, liver failures and other system breakdowns in Nigeria can be traced, in huge part, to fake medicines, fake drinks, fake foods, fake toothpaste, etc.

“A friend’s sister now needs new kidneys because of fake drinks — that pain is real. Those producing and distributing these poisons should be declared terrorists and given death sentences. Until that happens, this madness won’t stop.”

Responding to the tweet, Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stated that he is fully ready to support the movement calling for the implementation of a death penalty for individuals manufacturing fake products.

He wrote, “This is the kind of advocacy I will love to jump on.”

TVC previously reported that the NAFDAC on Friday confiscated more than ₦170 million worth of harmful cosmetics during raids in Abuja, shutting down multiple outlets selling banned and unregistered products.

According to a statement from the agency, it sealed eight cosmetics shops in Wuse Market and two Chinese supermarkets located in the Jabi District. The stores were accused of distributing expired, unregistered, and harmful cosmetic products, aphrodisiacs, and aesthetic medicines.