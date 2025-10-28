Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, on Monday attended the opening ceremony of the 25th Annual National Women’s Conference (NWC) in Lagos. The event, organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), carried the theme: “25 Years of Visio...

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, on Monday attended the opening ceremony of the 25th Annual National Women’s Conference (NWC) in Lagos.

The event, organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), carried the theme: “25 Years of Visionary Legacy: Inspiring the Next Generation.”

The NWC, held annually by COWLSO, serves as a platform for women from all walks of life to engage, brainstorm, and develop strategies to improve the well-being and opportunities of women across Nigeria.

At the ceremony, female enthusiast and philanthropist, Reverend Funke Felix-Adejumo, delivered a presentation titled “Nurturing Marriage through Self-Care and Wellness.”

She expressed concern over the rising cases of suicide among women abandoned by their partners and emphasised the importance of self-love and personal care.

In a show of support for the initiative, Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, contributed N200 million to COWLSO.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, conveyed the message on behalf of Governor Uzodinma during the conference.

Governor Sanwo-Olu urged women to lead the conversation and set the pace for COWLSO in the next 25 years.

The Governor paid tribute to the woman who rekindled COWLSO 25 years ago from dormancy to renewed vibrancy and impact.

As the First Lady of Lagos State (1999-2007) and the current First Lady of Nigeria, he says Senator Oluremi Tinubu has been a trailblazer for women’s empowerment, youth development, and faith-driven leadership.