The First Lady of Kebbi State, Hajiya Zainab Nasir Idris, has been honoured with the Inspirational Leadership on Grassroots Development Award at the 2025 International Women’s Day Conference held in Dakar, Senegal.

The high-level event, themed “Accelerate Action: A Call to Ignite, Empower, and Engage African Women for Transformative Realities,” brought together prominent women leaders, policymakers, and advocates from across the African continent to advance the cause of gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Mrs. Idris was recognised for her exceptional contributions to grassroots development, particularly through her flagship initiative, the Nasara Women Development Foundation. Her work has positively impacted the lives of women, children, and vulnerable communities across Kebbi State, earning her national and international commendation.

In her acceptance speech, the First Lady expressed deep gratitude for the recognition, dedicating the award to the resilient women of Kebbi State. She also urged African women leaders to remain committed to accelerating action for transformative change across the continent.

Reaffirming her dedication to inclusive growth, Mrs. Idris pledged continued support for policies and programmes that promote women’s empowerment, sustainable development, and community resilience.